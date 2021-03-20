Semux (SEM) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 60.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Semux token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $287,387.77 and $4.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007701 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

