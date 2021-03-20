Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sensient Technologies worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $78.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

