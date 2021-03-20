Sentinel Protocol Trading 76.6% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 76.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $95.01 million and approximately $61.35 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007512 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

