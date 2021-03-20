Sentinel Reaches 1-Day Volume of $834,475.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $56.22 million and $834,475.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.