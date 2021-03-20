Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Volume Hits $826,678.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $46.40 million and approximately $826,678.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00655569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024510 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,333,673 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

