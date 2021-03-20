Serum Price Tops $5.12 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00008708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $255.76 million and $119.40 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00455108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00688289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.