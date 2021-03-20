Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $17.68 million and $3.84 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00453753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00141842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00675669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.