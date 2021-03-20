Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

SJR opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

