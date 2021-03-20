Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $155,209.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.14 or 0.00012292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

