ShipChain Price Up 107.7% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 107.7% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $370.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00650860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034791 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.