Shivom (OMX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Shivom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

