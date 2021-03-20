Shopping Tops One Day Volume of $10.53 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar. One Shopping token can now be purchased for about $91.19 or 0.00156026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $88.16 million and $10.53 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00455372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00141640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00686006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00073484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Shopping Token Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 966,804 tokens.

Shopping Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

