SHPING Reaches One Day Volume of $22,071.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $174,687.80 and approximately $22,071.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

