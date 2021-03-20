SingularDTV Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $2.15 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00638241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

