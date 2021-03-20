SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $239.36 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $239.36 million and $2.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.07 or 0.00650286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00034076 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,663,020 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.