SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $181.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

