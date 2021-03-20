Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.05 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $51.05 million and $1.97 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00455372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00141640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00686006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00073484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

