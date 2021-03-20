Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,530 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.