Small Love Potion Trading Down 13.4% This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

