Smartshare Price Up 46.5% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Smartshare token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $314,862.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

