SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $256.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.