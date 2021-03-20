Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Lowered by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 0.8% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.12% of Snowflake worth $94,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 746,839 shares of company stock worth $165,614,526. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $220.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,854. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

