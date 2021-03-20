SnowGem Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 394.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

