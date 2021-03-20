SnowSwap Price Tops $49.26 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $49.26 or 0.00085037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00455810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,398 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.