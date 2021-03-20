Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Hits $3.90 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Solana has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $68.88 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $14.59 or 0.00024683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00051371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,349,431 coins and its circulating supply is 267,460,229 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

