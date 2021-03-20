SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $29,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG opened at $280.94 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.02 and a 200-day moving average of $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

