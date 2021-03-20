SOTA Finance Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2.49 million worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00455108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00688289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

