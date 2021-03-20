SparksPay Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $82,436.63 and $85.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009452 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,635,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,547,506 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.