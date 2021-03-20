Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits One Day Volume of $22.91 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002344 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $86.92 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00455810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,022,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,022,375 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.