SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 4.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock remained flat at $$48.18 during trading hours on Friday. 216,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.