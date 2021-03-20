SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.8% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 393,972 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $139.14 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

