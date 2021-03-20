SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $145.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

