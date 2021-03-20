Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $33,182.47 and $524.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00343758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

