Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 81.9% Higher This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $207.64 million and approximately $184.59 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 81.9% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00642872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, "The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. "

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

