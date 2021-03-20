StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00650860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034791 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

