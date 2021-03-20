StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00050829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00640890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About StableUSD

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

