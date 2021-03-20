StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $169,197.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One StableXSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003288 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and $169,197.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.84 or 1.00016631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00037556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

StableXSwap Token Trading

