Stably USD (USDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $658,497.89

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $658,497.89 and approximately $1,594.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,519 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

