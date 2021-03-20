Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0065

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $2,616.77 and $39.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

