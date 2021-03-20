Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $97.45 million and approximately $89.35 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

