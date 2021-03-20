Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after purchasing an additional 602,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 637,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,452,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

