STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.20

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $57.01 million and approximately $141,696.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.