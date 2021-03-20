Status Trading Up 2.5% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Status has a total market capitalization of $389.96 million and approximately $107.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00644757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.