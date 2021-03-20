Steem Market Capitalization Tops $224.38 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $224.38 million and approximately $47.96 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.00928548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.00354420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032819 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,639,847 coins and its circulating supply is 375,665,753 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.