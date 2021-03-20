SteepCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,334.47 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.84 or 0.00718149 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.