Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $22.45 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

