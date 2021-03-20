Stellar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.55 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00455702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00066371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00141019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00685739 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002138 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,430 coins and its circulating supply is 22,648,880,871 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

