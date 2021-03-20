STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of STE stock opened at $187.24 on Friday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.04. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 29.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

