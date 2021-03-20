stETH (Lido) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,865.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $331.40 million and $26,865.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,769.75 or 0.03019001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 187,256 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

