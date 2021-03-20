stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00460497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00142162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00700918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

